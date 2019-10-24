Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Cryolife and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of CRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 121,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,246. The company has a market cap of $890.15 million, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 0.64. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryolife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryolife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cryolife by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cryolife by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

