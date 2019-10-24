CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.45. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $140.90 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

