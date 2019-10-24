Critical Survey: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Franchise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $22.55 million 0.49 -$2.91 million ($0.23) -3.30 Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franchise Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dolphin Entertainment and Franchise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -19.48% -43.02% -11.73% Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Franchise Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

