Critical Survey: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Telecom Argentina (NASDAQ:TEO)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Consolidated Communications does not pay a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 364.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -3.19% -5.29% -0.61% Telecom Argentina 6.83% 5.85% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Consolidated Communications and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00 Telecom Argentina 1 2 0 0 1.67

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Consolidated Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Telecom Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.19 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -8.62 Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 0.95 $187.94 million $0.34 29.56

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Consolidated Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

