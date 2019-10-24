Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price

News coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 536.60 ($7.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 557.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 514.97. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.89 ($7.66).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

