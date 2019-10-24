Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,956 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

