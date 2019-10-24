Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 419,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.