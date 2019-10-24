Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $337,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 144,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 10,375,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,997,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.