Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 17,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

