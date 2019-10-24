Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX (NYSE:GATX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GATX opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. GATX has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after buying an additional 118,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,829,000 after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
