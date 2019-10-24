Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX (NYSE:GATX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GATX opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. GATX has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Conniff sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,186.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $996,108. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after buying an additional 118,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,829,000 after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.