Cowen Boosts Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $64.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TER. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $65.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.