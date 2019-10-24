Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CUZ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 84,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.