Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

