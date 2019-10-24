Courant Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Courant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. M&T Bank accounts for 1.1% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

