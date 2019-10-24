Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given a $11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Coty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Fiona Hughes purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

