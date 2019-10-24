CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.69 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.98-8.14 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $566.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,074. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $639.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. B. Riley boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $631.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total transaction of $15,219,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total transaction of $9,045,380.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $28,629,079. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

