Cosmos Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00037934 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market cap of $541.55 million and $120.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00083720 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00105000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,566.42 or 1.01024793 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002819 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

