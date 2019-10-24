CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CorVel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,700. CorVel has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $49,174.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,276. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CorVel by 12.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 43.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CorVel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.