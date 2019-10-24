Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJREF opened at $3.78 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.