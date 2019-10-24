Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 613.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.69. 845,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

