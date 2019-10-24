Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,963.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $547,950. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $65.06. 10,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

