CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorMedix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.14 on Monday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

In other CorMedix news, Director Janet Dillione acquired 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,343.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,147 shares of company stock valued at $133,204 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 40.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

