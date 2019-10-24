CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $395,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,263,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,305,107. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

NYSE:COR opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $122.55.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

