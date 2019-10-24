CoreSite Realty (COR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COR opened at $122.38 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

