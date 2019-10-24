CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

