Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Corelogic updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. 2,689,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

Get Corelogic alerts:

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $176,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,386 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.