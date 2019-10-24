Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.44-0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.45 EPS.

CLB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,077. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.97. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In related news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.