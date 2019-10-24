Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Tire continues to develop great products with superior design and functionality, which will likely cater to the market demand in all regions. Beside product development, the company is also forming partnerships with fast-growing retailers to offer products to a larger customer base. Hence, widening product development, along with new partnerships, will aid the company to witness growth in the market. Cooper Tire is well positioned due to its good-quality brands, loyal customer base, efficient workforce, strong technical capabilities and network of manufacturing facilities. However, the international segment is challenged by conditions within the China new vehicle market and a weak replacement tire market in Europe. Further, higher raw materials costs will likely hamper Cooper Tire's margins in the near term.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

CTB opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 195,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

