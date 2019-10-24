Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given New $33.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTB. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,970. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 97.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 64.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

