Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Trading Up 14.3%

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Conversion Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative return on equity of 959.40% and a negative net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

