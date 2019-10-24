Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cerner by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth $2,492,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,922,269.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.