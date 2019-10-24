Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

UNF opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $180.25. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $132.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.73.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

