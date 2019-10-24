Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 393,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.