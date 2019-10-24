Contrasting Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) & ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and Melinta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR $11.55 million 4.30 -$42.19 million ($1.40) -1.11 Melinta Therapeutics $96.43 million 0.63 -$157.19 million ($17.72) -0.25

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melinta Therapeutics. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Melinta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and Melinta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A -118.67% -70.12% Melinta Therapeutics -135.23% -60.39% -24.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Melinta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 60.3% of Melinta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and Melinta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics 2 3 2 0 2.00

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 416.13%. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 486.56%. Given Melinta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Melinta Therapeutics is more favorable than ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics beats ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4. Its Varlitinib is currently being studied in a global pivotal clinical trial for biliary tract cancer. It is also conducting a Phase II/III clinical trial of varlitinib for gastric cancer; and testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China. In addition, the company is developing ASLAN003, an orally active potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and ASLAN004, an interleukin 4/interleukin 13 receptor antibody for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. It has rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize varlitnib for all human and animal therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has partnerships with Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall, and CSL Limited. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens. The company has license agreements with Yale University, Medical Research Council, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

