Contrasting CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) & Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Enel Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.83 $3.30 billion N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.93 billion 1.05 $578.74 million N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 23.85% 7.29% Enel Chile 17.34% 12.15% 5.96%

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Enel Chile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.