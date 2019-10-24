Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.51

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 75792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth $7,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
