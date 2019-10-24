Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.51

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 75792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth $7,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.