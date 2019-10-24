ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

