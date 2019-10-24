Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.89, 588,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 460,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Russell W. Romoser sold 6,319 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $59,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,457.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 553,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $767,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

