Comparing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) & Risk (George) Industries (NASDAQ:RSKIA)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and Risk (George) Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 2.18 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -28.45 Risk (George) Industries $14.13 million 3.15 $3.28 million N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Risk (George) Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% Risk (George) Industries 24.79% 9.16% 8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PowerFleet and Risk (George) Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.69%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Risk (George) Industries.

Dividends

Risk (George) Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PowerFleet does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Risk (George) Industries beats PowerFleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

About Risk (George) Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

