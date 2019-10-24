Comparing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -5.10% -6.73% -4.82% Pinterest N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 1.21 -$23.94 million ($0.14) -15.00 Pinterest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinterest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jianpu Technology and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pinterest 0 11 10 0 2.48

Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 352.38%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than Pinterest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinterest beats Jianpu Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

