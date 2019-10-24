Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 7.6%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06, 9,279,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 3,897,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

