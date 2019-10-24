COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Up 0.4%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.63, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile (NYSE:CIG.C)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

