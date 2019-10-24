Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCT. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.41.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.20 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $886.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

