Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COMM. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Commscope has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Commscope by 40.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 26.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,406,000 after buying an additional 1,043,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

