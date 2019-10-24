Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 5,639 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,639 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $15,353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 380.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 165,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,775,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

