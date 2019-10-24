Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $550,000 Investment in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,368,000 after buying an additional 711,878 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 105.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,035,000 after buying an additional 6,780,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after buying an additional 123,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macerich by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,021,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,645,000 after buying an additional 257,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Macerich by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,091,000 after buying an additional 278,524 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,899.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $560,903.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,444.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

