Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.