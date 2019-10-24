Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $282,000 Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $374,127,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,453,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,111,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,497.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 over the last three months. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

