Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 1,468 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 88.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,374,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of WAT opened at $214.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

