Columbus McKinnon Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,692. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $891.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $235,537.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,950.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

